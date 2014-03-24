Early diagnosis

Making an early diagnosis of CKD means diagnosing this condition in a cat that is not showing clinical signs. Clinical signs are usually expected in cats that have lost at least three-quarters of their functioning nephrons. Evidence of CKD – such as a reduced ability to concentrate urine – may be present in cats that have lost two-thirds of their functional nephrons. For many cats with CKD, clinical signs of illness are not apparent until the disease is relatively advanced (for example, IRIS stage three or four).