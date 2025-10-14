In cases where dietary restriction alone does not achieve target phosphate levels (or if the cat is not accepting the renal diet), an intestinal phosphate binder may be introduced3,6. Treatment with phosphate binders should be to effect, with serum phosphate and calcium being rechecked every four to six weeks until stable and then every 12 weeks thereafter. Once serum phosphate is within the reference range, FGF-23 can help determine if further phosphate restriction is necessary. FGF-23 levels of more than 700pg/ml may indicate a need for higher phosphate binder doses3. As CKD progresses, phosphate retention will inevitably increase, necessitating dose adjustments for phosphate binders3,6.