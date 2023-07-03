Calories and food intake

Renal diets have high energy density – that is, they are usually low fibre and high fat. Fat is a palatable and high calorie nutrient, which helps increase calorie intake. While cats fed commercial renal diets have significantly better survival than those on maintenance diets, some will refuse to eat a renal diet. Early use of renal diets (for example, during IRIS stage 1) and a slow transition can improve compliance. In one study, the transition period ran for six weeks or longer7.