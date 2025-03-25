Deciding which phosphate binder to use (Table 1) is a balance between efficacy, frequency, volume of administration and palatability. Unfortunately, the more palatable binders tend to be less effective, and concerns exist about using aluminium-based products. Sucralfate has been suggested as an option, but published studies do not show it has an impact on phosphate levels. Phosphate binders need to be given with food, so are a challenge in cats that are ad lib – especially dry-diet fed. Sevelamer or lanthanum products provide the best overall balance, and would be the author’s first choice where diet has failed, and blood phosphate is sitting outside the level recommended in the IRIS staging.