Selecting the right equipment is critical for success. Anterior rhinoscopy is most useful when a rigid endoscope is used: in large dogs a 4mm scope can be used, but in other cases a 2.7mm scope is required. Although rhinoscopy can be performed “dry”, with no irrigation and without a sheath, most clinicians prefer to use an operating sheath with the scope, which allows constant irrigation and passage of biopsy forceps through an instrument channel. Instrumentation marketed for cystoscopy is ideal. Use of a camera system is recommended. Rhinoscopy should be completed in a systematic manner to examine each meatus. In larger dogs, or when turbinate destruction is present, it may be possible to enter the nasopharynx and/or frontal sinus.