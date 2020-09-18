The Canine Brief Pain Inventory (CBPI; Brown et al, 2008) is another owner questionnaire that can be used to assess chronic pain in dogs. It was initially developed to quantify pain in dogs with bone cancer, but has also been validated to measure pain associated with OA. It is divided into two sections, with four questions about pain severity and six questions about pain interference with daily activities, and a final question about quality of life. The mean score for pain severity and the mean score for pain interference are used to calculate the CBPI scores, and changes in these scores can be used to monitor response to treatment.