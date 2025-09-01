Key guidance for use in food-responsive enteropathy

Elevated calprotectin pre-trial supports the presence of GI inflammation

Post-diet testing can help confirm response and reduce reliance on subjective assessment

Useful in cases with both dermatological and GI signs, particularly when cutaneous adverse food reaction (CAFR) is suspected

NSAID-associated gastrointestinal inflammation

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used to manage pain and inflammation in dogs. However, they are associated with gastrointestinal side effects due to prostaglandin inhibition and disruption of mucosal defences. While some dogs show overt signs such as vomiting or diarrhoea, others develop subclinical inflammation that may go undetected. Importantly, GI side effects are most likely to occur within the first two weeks of initiating treatment, making this a key period for monitoring.