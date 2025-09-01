01 September 2025
Information on chronic GI signs and on GIQuest, a rapid lateral flow test validated in clinical studies.
Figure 3. Pre and post treatment calprotectin scores in dogs treated with oral NSAIDs.
Chronic gastrointestinal (GI) signs are a frequent presentation in small animal practice, yet achieving a definitive diagnosis can be challenging. Invasive diagnostics such as endoscopy or biopsy may not always be feasible due to cost, patient factors, or owner reluctance.
Faecal calprotectin is a practical, non-invasive biomarker that supports clinical decision-making at multiple stages – from initial work-up and case triage through to monitoring treatment response and guiding client communication.
GIQuest, a rapid lateral flow test validated in clinical studies, enables quantification of faecal calprotectin at the point of care. By providing fast, objective insights into intestinal inflammation in dogs and cats, GIQuest enhances diagnostic confidence and streamlines case management.
Faecal calprotectin levels may be elevated in a range of conditions associated with GI inflammation. GIQuest makes this biomarker accessible for use in practice across a variety of clinical contexts.
Sign up for our Webinar Vet webinar: The role of biomarkers in canine chronic inflammatory enteropathy – where are we now?
Join RCVS specialist in small animal gastroenterology, Silke Salavati, Drmedvet, PhD, DipECVIM-CA, FHEA, FRCVS, as she explores the use of biomarkers, including faecal calprotectin, in dogs with chronic inflammatory enteropathy.
Register for the webinar here
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) refers to a group of chronic, relapsing inflammatory disorders of the GI tract1. IBD can affect the small intestine, large intestine, or both and clinical signs include vomiting, diarrhoea, weight loss, flatulence, melaena and altered appetite.
Although the underlying cause is often unclear, multiple contributory factors are thought to be involved. These include genetic predisposition, an inappropriate immune response to dietary components, environmental factors including stress and intestinal dysbiosis2.
Recent data from the University of Bristol Veterinary School using the GIQuest lateral flow test demonstrated excellent diagnostic accuracy3. In dogs, a threshold of 3mg/kg differentiated histologically confirmed inflammatory enteropathy from healthy controls with 94% sensitivity and 96% specificity (Figure 1). In cats, a threshold of 2.5mg/kg delivered 92% sensitivity and 100% specificity.
Food-responsive enteropathy (FRE) is a common cause of chronic GI signs in dogs, with or without concurrent dermatological involvement. Diagnosis typically relies on clinical response to a dietary trial using a hydrolysed or novel protein diet. However, assessing early treatment success objectively can be difficult when signs improve gradually.
Faecal calprotectin offers a reliable means of supporting diagnosis and tracking treatment response over time. In the Bristol study, 20 dogs with suspected FRE had calprotectin scores in the inflammatory range (≥3 mg/kg) prior to dietary intervention (Figure 2). Following a diet trial, all dogs showed a reduction in calprotectin levels, with 75% returning to the normal or borderline range (mean post-treatment score: 1.7mg/kg).
These findings support the use of calprotectin as a practical, objective tool for monitoring clinical response and guiding ongoing dietary management.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used to manage pain and inflammation in dogs. However, they are associated with gastrointestinal side effects due to prostaglandin inhibition and disruption of mucosal defences. While some dogs show overt signs such as vomiting or diarrhoea, others develop subclinical inflammation that may go undetected. Importantly, GI side effects are most likely to occur within the first two weeks of initiating treatment, making this a key period for monitoring.
In the Bristol study, dogs receiving NSAIDs for two weeks demonstrated a significant increase in faecal calprotectin concentrations. Mean scores rose from 0.45mg/kg to 1.5mg/kg, with 25% of dogs exceeding the inflammatory threshold of 3mg/kg, despite showing no clinical signs (Figure 3). These results suggest calprotectin is a sensitive marker for early mucosal inflammation and may support the timely use of gastroprotectants or treatment reassessment.
Download guidance for use here
To learn how GIQuest can support your approach to inflammatory GI cases, visit https://carusanimalhealth.com/giquest or contact Carus Animal Health at [email protected]