“Two dogs in the CBD group developed ataxia and were withdrawn from the study. After other exclusions, nine dogs in the CBD group and seven in the placebo group were included in the analysis. Dogs in the CBD group had a significant (median change 33%) reduction in seizure frequency, compared with the placebo group. However, the proportion of dogs considered responders to treatment (greater than or equal to 50% decrease in seizure activity) was similar between groups. Plasma CBD concentrations were correlated with reduction in seizure frequency. Dogs in the CBD group had a significant increase in serum alkaline phosphatase activity. No adverse behavioural effects were reported by owners.”