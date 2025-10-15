15 October 2025
Jane Kiely, head of marketing at Byotrol, explains why infection control is vital to veterinary practices – whether first opinion, or referral hospital.
Infection control is the backbone of safe, effective veterinary practice. Whether you’re a first-opinion clinic, a referral hospital or an animal welfare charity, the responsibility to prevent health care-associated infections (HAIs) rests with every member of the clinical team – from reception to theatre.
RCVS Practice Standards states: “All team members must receive appropriate training in infection control, and practices must have written protocols for the prevention and management of infectious disease.”
Yet, a recent national survey conducted in partnership with Bandaging Angels revealed worrying gaps in formal training specifically around instrument reprocessing. More than 75% of respondents – most of them veterinary nurses or head nurses – reported either never having received training on instrument care, or not having had it in over a year. In a profession where sterile technique is a daily requirement, that statistic should give every practice pause for thought.
Modern veterinary medicine has made remarkable advances, but these can be undermined by something as simple as an improperly disinfected scalpel. Poor hand hygiene, lapses in cleaning protocols and inconsistent use of surface disinfectants are often hidden contributors to postoperative complications, cross-contamination and reduced patient welfare.
Despite this, just 43% of the vet nurses surveyed said they routinely track postsurgical infection or complication rates. Perhaps, more concerningly, only 27% said that instrument reprocessing is always reviewed when infections occur. The rest either never consider it, or only do so occasionally.
These are missed opportunities – not just to improve clinical outcomes, but to build a culture of continuous improvement and risk awareness.
Why training matters more than ever
Veterinary professionals face increasing pressures: more cases, tighter margins and more scrutiny from clients. In this climate, infection control can be wrongly perceived as “just common sense” or assumed to be “someone else’s job”.
But biosecurity is everyone’s responsibility.
Regular training equips teams with:
Training also improves team morale and compliance. Staff who understand the science behind procedures are more likely to follow them and to advocate for best-practice protocols.
It’s easy to underestimate the complexity of proper instrument care. Inadequate pre-cleaning, the use of corrosive chemicals, or air-drying instruments can all damage expensive surgical tools and compromise sterility. Our survey with Bandaging Angels revealed wide variation in product usage – many teams are constrained by what their group practice approves or what wholesalers stock. This reinforces the need for clinical decision-making to be supported by education, not just cost or convenience.
The survey responses demonstrated a clear requirement for accessible and effective instrument reprocessing training for veterinary teams.
Hard surfaces in treatment areas, kennels and prep rooms are high-touch hotspots. Without proper contact time, correct dilution and use of veterinary-specific disinfectants, efficacy is compromised. Products like ANIGENE Professional Surface Disinfectant Cleaner, which is Defra-approved and proven effective against the pathogens found commonly in vet practices, offer peace of mind and compliance – but only if used correctly.
Often the first and last defence against microbial transmission, effective hand hygiene compliance requires more than a poster on the wall. Proper education around when, how, and why to sanitise hands is crucial, especially when glove use is inconsistent or misunderstood.
Whether managing an outbreak or maintaining daily hygiene, environmental cleaning and disinfection needs to be systematic and evidence-based. Practices often benefit from checklists, audits, and refresher training to reinforce habits and ensure nothing slips through the cracks. Ensuring sustainable biosecurity practices is an excellent way of conserving resources, as well as reducing the use of antimicrobials to treat post-operative infections – contributing to the one health approach.
Infection control training isn’t just about patient safety – it’s good business. Preventable infections cost time, money, and reputation. They can erode client trust and damage team morale.
For corporate groups and practice managers, it also offers a clear return on investment. Better compliance reduces the risk of complaints and clinical errors, and improves operational consistency across sites.
As a UK leader in biosecurity, Byotrol is proud to support the veterinary sector with free, practical training resources designed to empower teams and improve compliance.
We offer:
Our goal is to support veterinary teams with science-led, real-world solutions that improve outcomes for patients, staff, and clients.
If your team hasn’t received infection control training recently – or if you’re not sure when you last reviewed your protocols – it’s time to take action.
Visit www.byotrol.com to:
Byotrol is here to help you close the gap between intention and implementation, and to protect the animals, clients, and teams who depend on you.
Note: Bandaging Angels and Byotrol conducted the survey as part of an interactive clinical club webinar in May 2025. 61 people responded to the survey, 51 people in the group identified themselves as veterinary nurses or head veterinary nurses.