On re-examination: the following week Fleur was reported to be brighter, had taken to her renal diet well and her owners had no problems administering her amlodipine tablets. Repeat assessment of blood pressure showed good control SBP 150mmHg, so amlodipine therapy and her renal diet was continued, as previously prescribed. Fleur was re-examined after three weeks and, at this point, was re-evaluated in terms of her blood pressure and renal function, having been on therapy for both her hypertension and CKD for one month. Her renal values were stable (creatinine 204μmol/L, SDMA 17mg/dL), urine specific gravity 1.024 and her blood pressure stable (144mmHg). Repeat assessment of proteinuria indicated she was non-proteinuric (UPC 0.18) after introduction of both the renal diet and good blood pressure control. No additional therapy was required for proteinuria at this time. In the longer term, it was recommended Fleur was re-examined after three to four months or sooner if concerned any change occurred in her clinical status.