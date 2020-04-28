The use of owner questionnaires can help clinicians detect changes in behaviour consistent with DJD. A recently developed “checklist” for detection of DJD-associated pain (Enomoto et al, 2020; Panel 3) is simple and easy to use in clinic, and owners of older cats can be asked to complete it prior to – or during – their appointment (even routine vaccination appointments or senior health checks), with any “no” answers prompting discussion of DJD in their cat and potentially further testing or treatment trials.