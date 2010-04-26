Treatment

Surface pyodermas

These respond well to topical treatment. Clipping and gentle cleaning of the area allows the lesion to be clearly assessed, reduces the local temperature and humidity, and allows treatment to more easily reach the skin. The patient may need sedation or anaesthesia to do this thoroughly, without distress. Antibacterial agents like fucidin, or astringents such as Hamamelis (witch hazel), can be applied in a gel or spray form; topical glucocorticoids can be used, short term, to reduce pruritus. It is important to identify and treat the underlying cause associated with hot spots, such as otitis externa or impacted anal sacs, and to palpate the skin around the hot spot, as some can be circled by foci of deeper infection, which require systemic antibiotics.