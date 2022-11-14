Drug Dosage

Activated charcoal 1g/kg to 3g/kg once or every four hours until present in the stools.

Misoprostol 2µg/kg to 5µg/kg orally every 8 to 12 hours for three to five days.

Omeprazole 0.5mg/kg to 1.5mg/kg IV or orally every 24 hours.

S-adenosyl methionine 40mg/kg once then 20mg/kg once daily for seven days or more.

Acetylcysteine IV: 140mg/kg diluted in 12ml/kg to 25ml/kg of fluid IV over 6 hours, followed immediately by another slow infusion of 70mg/kg IV (similarly diluted) every 6 hours for 36 hours or more dependent on the clinical condition of the animal. Continue treatment until dog is clinically well.

Oral: can be given orally (same dose as IV), but should be diluted to improve palatability.