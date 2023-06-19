A study was performed in 70 dogs with OA, in which CBPI was used to assess the effectiveness of treatment (carprofen 4.4mg/kg by mouth) compared to a placebo during a two-week period. Measurement of CBPI in both groups was performed at day zero (when either placebo or treatment was initiated), and at day 14. Meanwhile, the placebo group showed no significant differences in pain severity and interference scoring, while dogs receiving carprofen showed a significant reduction in both scoring values. Therefore, the authors recommended the use of the CBPI to obtain quantifiable assessments from owners regarding the severity and impact of chronic pain, and treatment for dogs with OA.