Then, a needle was advanced in an in-plane technique until the tip of the needle was placed in-between the QL and the psoas muscle. A total of eight cadavers were injected with low volume (0.15ml kg-1) and high volume (0.3ml kg-1) of either a coloured lidocaine solution (6/8) or coloured contrast-dye lidocaine solution (2/8). Both solutions were longitudinally spread between the QL muscle and the psoas. More extended areas of spreading (ventral and dorsomedial aspect of the psoas minor muscle, retroperitoneal space dorsal and cranial to the kidneys) were observed when higher volumes were used.