The literature regarding the use of these biologic agents is mainly limited to the pre-licensing studies. At the time of writing, two papers are associated with clinical use of this agent which followed a similar construction (Michels et al, 2023; Corral et al, 2021). They are relatively short term, looking at the first 12 weeks of treatment compared to administration of a placebo. In both studies, both treatments led to improvements in quality of life (less in the European study by Corral et al, 2021). The effect of bedinvetmab plateaued at day 42.