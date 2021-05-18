A group of nine dogs with a history of OA were included in a clinical study that evaluated CBPI scores before and after treatment with canine mAb. The CBPI was scored before, and two, four and six weeks after canine mAb was given IV at 0.2mg/kg only at one of three different periods of time (first, second or third week). Independently when canine mAb was administered, significant differences existed in decreasing CBPI scoring two and four weeks after administration. Therefore, an estimated duration of analgesic action of four weeks is attributed to IV administration of canine mAb at 0.2mg/kg in dogs (Webster et al, 2014).