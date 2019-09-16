In cases of CAD where symptomatic treatment is needed, the main choices with proven clinical efficacy are glucocorticoids, ciclosporin A, oclacitinib and lokivetmab (Gortel, 2018; Olivry et al, 2015). The decision should be made on the individual patient’s needs as they all differ in their mode of action, onset and duration, potential side effects and costs. For example, glucocorticoids might be a good option for fast, initial short-term relief during allergy workup, whereas ciclosporin A might be chosen for patients that require long-term symptomatic treatment after workup has been completed and disease-modifying measures (for example, ASIT) have been unsuccessful or additional medications are needed. Oclacitinib and lokivetmab can be used for short-term and long-term management, but should not replace the initial workup.