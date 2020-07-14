Checking imported, travelled and high-risk pets for ticks at least every 24 hours, and submitting those found for identification – this is essential to reduce the risk of exotic ticks entering the country, being moved from one region to another, and to protect pets from pathogen transmission. No tick preventive product is 100% effective and challenge in some geographical foci can be extremely high. Latest Tick Surveillance Scheme data has suggested the majority of ticks are located and found around the head, face, legs and ventrum (Wright et al, 2018). Ticks should be removed with a tick removal device or fine‑pointed tweezers. If tweezers are used, the tick should be removed with a smooth upward pulling action. If a tick hook is used, a simple “twist and pull” action is employed. After ticks have been removed, they should be submitted to the Tick Surveillance Scheme for identification. Public Health England is happy to receive ticks for identification. They should be placed in a container with a secure lid and sent in an envelope marked “biological sample” to: Tick Surveillance Scheme, Public Health England, Porton Down, Salisbury, Wiltshire SP4 0JG.