A group of 21 older golden retriever dogs were included in the study, which were divided into three groups of seven. Group one consisted of dogs of normal weight, group two consisted of dogs with obesity that were fed commercial food that was adjusted for their daily metabolisable energy requirements, and group three consisted of dogs with obesity, also fed a diet adjusted for their energy requirements, but additionally treated with liraglutide. The group treated with liraglutide had a reduction in bodyweight and body condition score (BCS) after 40 days, although the reduction in weight was not statistically significant. Appetite, cholesterol and triglyceride levels were all reduced in the treated group.