TIP Using closed questions, such as: “Have I explained that clearly?” or: “Do you have any questions?” is helpful, but it can be better to use open questions such as: “How do you feel about that?” and: “What are your thoughts on this approach?” Getting a client to repeat information back can help identify any gaps in understanding. For example: “Do you want to sum up your understanding of what I’ve said, so I can help with any outstanding questions?

Provide support verbally and in written materials

We know during the initial consultation with the vet an owner will not only be adjusting to the news his or her pet has heart disease, but also trying to understand what this means for it. Taking in information on treatment plans and monitoring advice at this stage can, therefore, be overwhelming. Many leave the consultation room confused, in shock and stocked up with medications – the purpose of which, along with how to administer them, is not fully understood. This information overload is a common factor in compliance failure.