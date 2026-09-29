Age, vaccination status and diet (including raw feeding).

Onset, severity and chronicity of diarrhoea.

Travel history, environment, and contact with other animals.

Response to initial dietary and symptomatic interventions.

Framed in this way, in‑clinic qPCR is an extension of clinical reasoning, not a replacement for it. Instead of a binary “pathogen yes/no”, the team can discuss with owners what has been detected, how much might be present (for example, Ct value, if the platform provides this), and how likely it is to be driving the clinical signs, as well as follow-up testing to determine possible response to treatment and progression of the disease state, including determination of whether the patient has stopped shedding the pathogen into the environment.