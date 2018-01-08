Benzodiazepines, including midazolam and diazepam, are commonly used as first-line medications in emergency epileptic seizures. When no IV access is available, rectal diazepam has been commonly used to cease epileptic activity. However, due to controversial results with regards to its effectiveness, an alternative route has been investigated in a clinical trial. In the latter, the clinical efficacy of intranasal midazolam as a first-line management option for canine status epilepticus was evaluated and compared to rectal diazepam for controlling status epilepticus before IV access is available.