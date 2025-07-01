Topical corticosteroids are contraindicated for the management of corneal ulceration, as they may impede healing and promote infection and collagenolysis. Owners should be instructed to use a protective Elizabethan collar or ocular shield to prevent self-trauma during the healing process. Topical local anaesthetics (such as proxymetacaine and tetracaine) should not be dispensed due to their epitheliotoxicity and may significantly delay healing or allow for severe secondary complications. The placement of a soft bandage lens can provide mechanical protection to the cornea, and research has shown that they may increase comfort and reduce the time taken for a corneal ulcer to heal.