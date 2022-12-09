We do not expect a complete resolution of clinical signs after surgery and the dimension of the chronic SM tends to remain the same. The main goal is to stop the progressive enlargement of the spinal cavity that leads to increased levels of pain and progressive neurological dysfunction (Dewey et al, 2007). In this paper, repeat MRI was performed in 10 (48%) dogs. Three dogs had no evidence of syringomyelia preoperatively, and had no such evidence on repeat MRI. Of the remaining seven dogs, the cervical spinal cord syrinx appeared subjectively unchanged on postoperative MRI.