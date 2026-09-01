This test is not recommended for diagnosing naturally occurring Cushing’s disease, as it fails to identify approximately 20% of dogs with PDH and up to 40% of dogs with ADH (Koehler, 2024). However, ACTH stimulation tests can be useful for treatment monitoring, and it remains the preferred diagnostic test for iatrogenic Cushing’s disease. This is because plasma cortisol will not rise post-ACTH administration (Koytzoumis, 2024), as prolonged corticosteroid administration suppresses ACTH production, causing the adrenal glands to become atrophied. As a result, the adrenal glands produce little or no cortisol following administration of synthetic ACTH (Lathan, 2009).