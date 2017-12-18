Ulcerated areas will be more difficult to interpret due to the loss of the epidermis and are often complicated by secondary bacterial infection. If there is cytological evidence of infection, a section of one sample should also be submitted for bacterial and fungal culture. Samples should be submitted to a dermatohistopathologist for interpretation. As always, a good clinical history should accompany samples. This not only allows the laboratory staff to sample the appropriate sections, but allows the dermatohistopathologist to create a list of differential diagnoses and appropriate comments (Stidworthy and Priestnall, 2011).