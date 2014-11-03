A single study also looking at intermediate and low-grade MCTs found no recurrence was documented where tumours were excised with 1cm lateral margin and 4mm deep margin31, but despite this, the authors believe further studies are required before excisional margins less than 1cm can be recommended and would always include fascia or a superficial layer of musculature deeply, rather than relying solely on a numerical margin29,30. High-grade MCTs should be excised with a lateral margin of at least 3cm and one deep fascial plane10. Where the margins of the tumour are unclear, advanced imaging (for example, MRI) may be useful to determine tumour extent, particularly the deep margins, but it is important to appreciate that in high-grade MCTs, the risk of local recurrence and metastasis is high, so multimodal therapy should be pursued10. Where dogs have multiple MCTs, all tumours should be excised with appropriate margins and the prognosis for multiple MCTs is not worse compared with solitary masses32,33.