A review by Waspe and Orr (2023) concluded that current exposure concentrations of these products in waste water were less than the values that would affect aquatic life. In our case, we need to consider that veterinary patients urinate directly on the soil; therefore, the concentrations of propofol and its metabolite (or of any IV drug used which is eliminated from the kidney) will differ from the human model. More recently, techniques to prevent volatile agents from entering the atmosphere have been discussed (Linnaeus, 2024). Volatile capture technology aims to absorb the agent via the scavenging rather than being vented to the environment.