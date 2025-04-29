As a result of their cyclic structures, MCs and NODs are extremely stable and resist common chemical breakdown such as hydrolysis or oxidation under conditions found in most natural water bodies. The toxins can break down slowly at 40°C, at either very low pH (less than 1) or high pH (more than 9). MCs and NODs break down slowly in full sunlight – especially when water-soluble pigments are present. These toxins are also resistant to proteases, such as pepsin, trypsin and collagenase. MCs and NODs can even persist after boiling, indicating that cooking is not sufficient to destroy the toxins.