Bacterial infection is the most common cause of cystitis in dogs, unlike cats in which most cases are idiopathic and sterile. According to Sturgess (2016), little data is available for canine cystitis and idiopathic cystitis is not a well-described condition. Most dogs with cystitis will have a defined underlying cause, with infection and urolithiasis being most common. Other causes of cystitis include bladder neoplasia and prostatic disease, and can be drug-induced.