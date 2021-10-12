Insight

FISS is a relatively uncommon malignant mesenchymal neoplasm that may occur in cats at sites of injections of different types of preparations (in particular, but not only adjuvated vaccines), microchip implants and non-absorbable suture material. It often presents as SC or IM, firm, often multilobulated and sometimes a fluid-filled mass of variable size. Based on a UK study (Dean et al, 2013), the incidence risk of FISS per year is low and was estimated to be 1/16,000 to 50,000 cats registered by UK practices.