Volume receptors (lowpressure mechanoreceptors) are located in the cardiac atria and pulmonary vessels, and pressure receptors (highpressure baroreceptors) are located in the aortic arch and carotid sinus. The kidney is the site of integration of the endocrine mechanisms for volume regulation. The juxtaglomerular apparatus responds to changes in perfusion pressure with changes in production and release of renin. Activation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) and atrial natiuretic peptide (ANP) are also important effector mechanisms. RAAS and the SNS result in increased sodium retention by the kidneys. ANP release results in decreased sodium retention. There may also be receptors located in the liver and central nervous system (CNS) that contribute to volume regulation via sodium homeostasis.