Decade of collaboration: focus on Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance

Despite significant advances in diagnostics, therapeutics and rehabilitation, many animals continue to experience inconsistent outcomes, often influenced as much by system and communication factors as by clinical decision-making itself. It was this reality that led to the formation of the Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance (VOA) in 2016 by Stuart Carmichael and Greg McGarrell. As the VOA approaches its 10th anniversary in 2026, it provides an opportunity to reflect not only on why it was founded, but why its role is increasingly important for the profession and the wider veterinary industry. From the outset, the motivation behind the VOA was not to introduce yet another guideline or promote a single philosophy of care; instead, it was born from a recognition that OA sits at the intersection of multiple disciplines and stakeholders, and that meaningful progress would only come through collaboration. OA care involves veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses, physiotherapists, researchers, educators, industry partners and, critically, pet owners.