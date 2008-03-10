Other mucous membranes were a normal colour, and CRT was two seconds. A Schirmer tear test (STT) revealed reduced tear production in both eyes: the left eye had a flow of 7mm per minute and the right was 10mm per minute. Peripheral lymph nodes were normal and auscultation of the heart and lungs revealed no abnormalities. Palpation of the abdomen revealed constipation. Proprioceptive responses appeared to be normal, although it was thought that anal tone was reduced.