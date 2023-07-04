Unfortunately, many owners struggle to spot these gradual changes and may feel that it is normal for an older cat to be less active, and walk with a stiff gait, for example. The absence of a limp – since multiple joints and limbs are usually involved – may reduce a carer’s ability to recognise poor mobility. In cats that are otherwise well, often signs of reduced mobility are not seen as a priority reason for consulting a veterinarian. And in cats with concurrent diseases, often these are seen as “more important” than addressing subtler signs of chronic joint pain.