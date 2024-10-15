One study found that respiratory rate on physical examination was a predictor of the presence of CHF in dogs with DVD33. Other studies have found that an at-home SRR of more than 40 breaths per minute is the best predictor (superior to echocardiographic measurements) of uncontrolled left-sided CHF in patients undergoing CHF treatment34, and that dogs with medically well-controlled left-sided CHF are unlikely to have a SRR of more than 30 breaths per minute35. An increase in SRR may occur prior to the patient becoming dyspnoeic, thus reducing patient suffering if diuretic therapy is initiated or escalated. A normal NT-proBNP (less than 900pmol/L)36 result in a coughing dog makes CHF unlikely37. A VHS of less than or equal to 11.4 has been shown to have fair accuracy for excluding a cough being of cardiac origin (whether due to cardiac enlargement or CHF) in patients with DMVD38.