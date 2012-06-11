Concurrent/underlying diseases

Electrolyte imbalances and other (undiagnosed) metabolic disorders can lead to prolonged recoveries. Both hyponatraemia and hypernatraemia may cause confusion, drowsiness and, eventually, coma. This must be taken into account in case inappropriate fluid therapy occurred during the anaesthetic period, the patient has been on long-term fluid treatment or suffers from underlying disease resulting in electrolyte abnormalities. Liver disease (Figure 1) and hypothyroidism may decrease the rate of metabolism of anaesthetic drugs, prolong the duration of their effect and, therefore, the time to recover from anaesthesia. Care must be taken in patients with decreased liver metabolism and it is suggested to use: