11 Jun 2012
Clara Rigotti looks at possible causes of this under-recognised anaesthetic complication, such as residual drug effects, and looks at ways to counter the issue.
Between 2002 and 2004, a large scale, practice-based prospective epidemiological study was undertaken.
The aim was to assess and identify species-specific risks and risk factors for anaestheticrelated death in small animals in the UK. In this study, in which 117 centres participated, general anaesthetics and sedations of 98,036 dogs, 79,178 cats, and 8,209 rabbits were evaluated.
In total, 163 dogs, 189 cats and 114 rabbits suffered from anaestheticrelated deaths. Recovery from anaesthesia proved to be the period with the highest risk – 50% of dog deaths and 60% of cat deaths occurred during this phase (Brodbelt, 2006). These figures prove it is extremely important the level of consciousness and clinical parameters of the patient are carefully and regularly assessed, not only during anaesthesia itself, but also during recovery.
Deterioration of vital parameters, blunted responsiveness, delayed awakening or failure to awaken following anaesthesia must be recognised quickly, diagnosed accurately and responded to appropriately. In case of a delayed recovery, one must determine whether it is a normal recovery for this patient or a pathological delay that should be addressed.
The time to emerge to full consciousness is affected by a number of factors, which may include:
The residual effects of a drug are influenced by many variables and, therefore, it is not surprising administration of an “ideal” dose to one patient can have a very different effect on another, apparently similar, patient. So, it is important to treat each animal as an individual patient, and to tailor drugs to the desired effect instead of using standardised doses.
Commonly used sedatives in veterinary practice are acepromazine, α2-adrenoceptor agonists and benzodiazepines, although the latter two are not licensed in the UK.
The author tends to use relatively low doses of both acepromazine and α2-adrenoceptor agonists for sedation and pre-anaesthetic medication. Acepromazine may be administered at doses of 5µg/ kg to 20ìg/kg intravenously, or 10µg/kg to 30µg/kg intramuscularly; medetomidine at 1µg/ kg to 2µg/kg intravenously and between 2µg/kg to 10µg/kg intramuscularly (see Table 1).
The larger the patient, the lower the dose of sedative drugs required. Clinical doses of acepromazine given to large breed dogs may result in prolonged recovery compared to small breeds, which is related to the higher metabolic rate in small animals. The author tends to not give more than 1.0mg of acepromazine regardless of the size of the patient – higher doses do not result in better sedation, but do aggravate potential side effects such as hypotension, reflex tachycardia and prolonged recovery.
Benzodiazepines (midazolam, diazepam) used alone are relatively short-acting, although their resultant central nervous system depression can prolong the effect of other anaesthetic agents. Due to its poor water solubility, diazepam is either formulated as an emulsion or formulated with propylene glycol.
Both preparations are not suitable for intramuscular injection because of either poor absorption or tissue damage (propylene glycol). However, midazolam is water soluble and can therefore be injected intramuscularly. High doses of α2-adrenoceptor agonists may produce a profound and relatively long sedation that is dose-dependent, but prompt recovery can be achieved by the administration of an α2-antagonist (atipamezole).
Opioids produce analgesia, sedation and may cause respiratory depression, but this is rare in veterinary patients. The animal’s response to a given dose may be affected by the co-administration of other sedatives and analgesics, as well as by patient factors. For example, methadone (unlicensed in cats) has been shown to increase the sedative effects of acepromazine (synergism) in dogs (Monteiro, 2009).
The duration of effect of most intravenous agents given as a single bolus for induction of anaesthesia depends on redistribution. Therefore, single use of such agents should not delay recovery. On the other hand, propofol administered as part of a total intravenous anaesthesia (TIVA) regime may have a prolonged effect; recovery time is dependent on the duration and rate of the infusion (Andreoni, 2009).
Cats in particular, which lack the glucuronyl transferase enzyme necessary for metabolism of phenolic compounds like propofol, are prone to accumulation of this drug (Pascoe, 2006).
Emergence from inhalational anaesthesia depends on pulmonary elimination of the volatile agent. Pulmonary elimination is determined by alveolar ventilation, pulmonary circulation, the solubility of the agent and the duration of its administration. Generally, the use of inhalant agents with low solubility in blood and tissues results in faster induction and recovery times.
Clinically, patients seem to recover quicker from sevoflurane (licensed in dogs), which has a lower blood solubility than isoflurane anaesthesia. This has also been proven by Lopez et al (2009) under research conditions. However, Jimenez et al (2009) did not find any significant difference between the two agents under clinical conditions.
The brain is solely dependent on glucose as its energy source. Neuroglycopenia manifests as confusion, abnormal behaviour, seizures and eventually coma. Hypoglycaemia can be clinically silent in anaesthetised patients, which emphasises the importance of glucose monitoring in susceptible patients such as neonates, juvenile patients (especially toy breeds) and diabetic patients who have been starved (Chelliah, 2000; Koenig, 2009).
Electrolyte imbalances and other (undiagnosed) metabolic disorders can lead to prolonged recoveries. Both hyponatraemia and hypernatraemia may cause confusion, drowsiness and, eventually, coma. This must be taken into account in case inappropriate fluid therapy occurred during the anaesthetic period, the patient has been on long-term fluid treatment or suffers from underlying disease resulting in electrolyte abnormalities. Liver disease (Figure 1) and hypothyroidism may decrease the rate of metabolism of anaesthetic drugs, prolong the duration of their effect and, therefore, the time to recover from anaesthesia. Care must be taken in patients with decreased liver metabolism and it is suggested to use:
Kidney disease may result in accumulation of drugs of which the clearance is renal-dependent (for example, ketamine). This has to be kept in mind in, for instance, geriatric patients in which renal function may be sub-optimal.
Reduced minute volume results in hypercapnia, which is defined as arterial carbon dioxide levels above 45mmHg. Potential causes of hypoventilation may include residual effects of anaesthetic agents, hypothermia, neuromuscular disorders and space-occupying lesions within the chest. Pain, for instance, after thoracotomy or due to rib fractures, may be an important contributing factor to hypoventilation, as it may limit chest excursions.
Hypercapnia associated with respiratory depression may cause severe mental impair ment and may even result in respiratory arrest. Hypoventilation results not only in hypercapnia, but possibly hypoxaemia when the patient is breathing room air, as alveolar oxygen partial pressure may be reduced by the increased alveolar carbon dioxide partial pressure.
The use of capnometry during the anaesthetic and recovery period (capnograph connected either to the endotracheal-tube or by using nasal prongs once the patient is extubated) facilitates detection and early correction of respiratory depression (Bednarski, 2007).
Young and healthy animals undergoing routine procedures usually do not need supplemental oxygen during recovery. Hypoxaemia is defined as an arterial oxygen tension below 60mmHg, corresponding to pulse oximeter readings of 90% and lower.
Most common causes of hypoxaemia are decreased fraction of inspired oxygen during anaesthesia (concomitant use of nitrous oxide), diffusion hypoxaemia when insufficient time is allowed to washout nitrous oxide before disconnecting the patient from the breathing system, hypoventilation, upper airway obstruction and atelectasis-related ventilation/ perfusion mismatch.
Cyanotic mucous membranes are a late sign of hypoxaemia (Figure 2), and may also be masked by anaemia. For these reasons, the use of pulse oximetry is strongly recommended to monitor the saturation status of the patient in the early phases of the recovery period. Often, hypoxaemia can be easily addressed if detected early.
Sick or debilitated animals, such as anaemic or respiratory-compromised patients, may benefit from supplemental oxygen during recovery, particularly if they are hypothermic, as shivering can easily increase oxygen consumption by 200%.
This occurs commonly in anaesthetised patients and may be the result of:
The more hypothermic the patient becomes, the higher the risk of neurological and cardiovascular changes. In humans, confusion is likely to happen at body temperatures below 35ºC, unconsciousness below 30ºC and absent cerebral activity below 18ºC. At a body temperature of 36ºC, cardiovascular and respiratory effects such as bradycardia, arrhythmias and hypoventilation may already be seen, together with delayed drug metabolism (Murison, 2001).
Hypotension associated with blood loss, poor cardiac function and/or vasodilation may cause alteration in mentation and may result in slow recoveries. It is good practice to periodically measure blood pressure in debilitated patients during the recovery period.
Many problems resulting in delayed recoveries from anaesthesia can be prevented with appropriate patient monitoring during and after anaesthetic drug delivery. The following steps are suggested as a guideline for the management of patients that do not recover from anaesthesia within the expected time frame:
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