Patients with ectoparasite infestation may present with signs similar to canine atopic dermatitis (CAD). All of the patients shown in this series had a partial to no response to empirical corticosteroid and antibiotic therapy for presumed CAD and pyoderma, respectively. (Click/hover over each image for individual captions)

Potential pitfalls

From a diagnostic perspective, a full and clear medical history should be taken: the signalment (age, breed, neuter status), general health, nature of the dermatological problem (for example, pruritus, alopecia, draining tracts and skin masses to mention a few), the duration and progression of the presenting signs, and response to treatment. Evidence of skin lesions on in-contact pets and humans are also key questions to ask in the history. The latter points are important, as this may help to narrow the differential diagnosis from the beginning to include contagions, such as Sarcoptes scabiei, Cheyletiella species and dermatophyte infection.