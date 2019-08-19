In accordance with the meteor model, it is wise to set realistic expectations for the owner at the outset, and state that successful resolution of a bacterial infection can potentially take many weeks and investigating the underlying cause for the infection may take longer. In the current economic climate, some clients may feel uneasy about returning for rechecks and consenting to further investigations, while knowing it would be in the pet’s best interests to do so. Aforementioned, this can strain the owner/pet relationship, and may result in the owner being upset and anxious. It would be useful to pre-empt any complaints in this regard by informing them of the costs of the initial and follow-up treatment plans (Panel 1).