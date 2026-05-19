This article appeared in Vet Times (19 May 2026), Volume 56, Issue 20, Pages 6-12

Karina Fresneda graduated from the National University of the Centre of Buenos Aires Province in Argentina in 2000, and after two years of training, she became a specialist in anatomo-histopathological veterinary diagnosis. She has been teaching in infectious diseases at the same university for 15 years. At the same time, Karina was gaining experience in her clinic and laboratory, as a clinician and working in clinical pathology, cytology and histopathology. She took a three-year residency in anatomic veterinary pathology at the University of California, Davis, where she received intensive training in this field. Karina also enjoys teaching different courses on clinical pathology, cytology and histopathology.