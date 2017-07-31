Following cleaning, the need for further treatment will depend on the individual case. Some cases benefit from anti-inflammatory doses of corticosteroids. Oral corticosteroids have the advantage that further manipulation of the lesion is not required, but the use of a systemic corticosteroid for a very focal problem is not ideal. For this reason, topical corticosteroids, such as a 0.584mg/ml hydrocortisone aceponate spray or fusidic acid/betamethasone gel, are often used (both available as licensed products in the UK).