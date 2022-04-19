Cats affected by asthma also exhibited insignificantly higher concentrations of IL-31 in the serum1. This study provides some evidence that the allergic condition in cats can be quite distinct from the disease in dogs1. Although IL-31 appears to play quite a different role in allergy in cats, it does not rule out that targeting molecules within the IL-31 pathway may still be valuable1. In fact, in the study presented by Fleck et al (2013), oclacitinib effectively treated IL-31-induced pruritus in cats6.