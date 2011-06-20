The only product licensed for veterinary use in the UK in cats is itraconazole (Itrafungol, Janssen), available in a liquid formulation. The recommended regime is one week of therapy followed by one week off therapy, repeated for three weeks of treatment. The rationale of this alternate weekly basis regimen is due to the capacity of this drug to be incorporated into the skin and hairs and slowly released, having a residual effect when discontinued. In some cases, a prolonged time between clinical cure and mycological cure (negative fungal culture) may be observed. In such cases, a repeated treatment may be necessary. The product is safe to use in kittens from 10 days of age, but the manufacturer recommends avoiding the product in pregnant or lactating queens.