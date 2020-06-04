It is vital that owners keep a diary recording all the monitoring and treatment information so an accurate record exists of what is happening with their diabetic pet and trends or changes in a patient can be noted. Records should include the time, dose and type of insulin used; food and water intake, weight and behavioural information; and urine and blood glucose results, and their timings (Ackerman et al, 2018). Records could be in the form of a written diary, computer spreadsheet or via an app.