Diagnosis and monitoring

Clinico-pathological diagnosis and monitoring of DM in dogs and cats tends to rely on glucose (for short-term data) and fructosamine (for longer-term trends). In humans, HbA1c, a form of glycated haemoglobin, is used instead of fructosamine, and gives an estimate of glycaemic control over the lifetime of the red blood cell, approximately three months in humans but shorter in dogs and cats. HbA1c is less affected by non-glycaemic factors, but its availability and use is limited in veterinary medicine.