27 Oct 2026
Alex Gough MA, VetMB, PhD, CertSAM, CertVC, MRCVS shares recent developments in approaches to this condition in cats and dogs.
Image: Mauricio / Adobe Stock
My old Maine coon cat recently started drinking more, eating more and losing weight, and it was no surprise when his fructosamine came back through the roof.
He is now on twice-daily insulin, with the diagnosis and management of this uncomplicated case not greatly different than it would have been when I qualified 30 years ago.
But what recent research has there been on diabetes mellitus (DM) in dogs and cats that might change how we approach this common condition?
With the increased availability of large databases of veterinary medical information and the techniques to analyse them, large, high-quality epidemiological studies have become easier to conduct.
Denyer et al1 performed an epidemiological study using the UK Canine Diabetes Register and Archive. Patients were divided into three groups: juvenile-onset; adult onset, non-dioestrus; adult-onset female entire. The UK VetCompass database was used to compare the populations.
A total of 90 breeds were included in the study, and the Samoyed and Tibetan terrier had the highest odds of having adult-onset DM. The age of diagnosis of adult-onset DM varied with breed, and Dobermanns and Rottweilers were found to have the youngest age of onset. The most common treatment reported was porcine insulin, with a twice-daily dosing strategy becoming more common in recent years.
Clinico-pathological diagnosis and monitoring of DM in dogs and cats tends to rely on glucose (for short-term data) and fructosamine (for longer-term trends). In humans, HbA1c, a form of glycated haemoglobin, is used instead of fructosamine, and gives an estimate of glycaemic control over the lifetime of the red blood cell, approximately three months in humans but shorter in dogs and cats. HbA1c is less affected by non-glycaemic factors, but its availability and use is limited in veterinary medicine.
Ha et al2 performed a cross-sectional study to assess whether HbA1c is useful in identifying dogs at risk of diabetes. Dogs were stratified into one of four groups: control (young and healthy); overweight; elderly; comorbidities that can predispose to diabetes.
The HbA1c levels were found to be significantly higher in the experimental groups compared to the control group. The authors concluded that HbA1c can be used to screen for diabetes in dogs at high risk of the condition.
Assay validation is required for HbA1c to be useful for vets, and Adam et al3 performed a prospective study to validate an HbA1c point-of-care analyser and establish reference intervals. Fifty-one diabetic, 44 non-diabetic controls and 42 healthy client-owned dogs were included in the study. Intra-assay and inter-assay coefficients of variation were described, and the HbA1c remained stable at fridge temperatures for five days. The reference interval for young, healthy dogs was 1.25 per cent to 2.75 per cent.
The authors concluded that this assay provides reliable HbA1c measurements and is accurate in distinguishing between diabetic and healthy dogs if interpreted alongside other findings.
Continuous interstitial glucose concentration monitoring (CGM) is a valuable tool for managing diabetes in cats. However, not all cats tolerate the procedure, and there can also be problems with affordability and owner reluctance or inability to engage with the technology involved. As mentioned, serum fructosamine concentration can also be used to monitor diabetic status, but there is little data on the correlation of the two methods.
Tobin et al4 performed a prospective cohort study to evaluate whether serum fructosamine concentration correlates with mean interstitial glucose concentration. Twelve cats with poorly controlled DM treated with insulin were included in the study. Each cat was monitored with CGM and serum fructosamine for a 6 to 12-week period.
Mean interstitial glucose concentration was calculated over the three days around the time of the fructosamine measurement, which were taken at baseline, at three to six weeks and at 9 to 12 weeks. A strong correlation between serum fructosamine and interstitial glucose concentration was found, with significant overlap between the groups when categorising serum fructosamine on reference intervals and physiologically relevant cut-off points.
The authors concluded that serum fructosamine concentration trends can be useful to monitor cats with diabetes when CGM is not available.
Another study, by Tardo et al5, evaluated the FreeStyle Libre 3 (FSL3) CGM system in cats, which has been found to be accurate in diabetic people – 20 diabetic cats were included in the study. Interstitial glucose concentrations were compared to blood glucose concentrations. The median lifespan of a sensor was 11 days.
After the sensor was removed, four cats had mild erythema at the site. Two hundred and eighty-eight paired readings were recorded, and there was a strong positive correlation between the readings.
The authors concluded that the FSL3 provided clinically accurate measurements in diabetic cats, and believe that the smaller size of the device may aid adherence and long-term use of CGM systems in diabetic cats.
Bexagliflozin and velagliflozin are sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for treating DM in cats.
Lai et al6 performed a study of adverse events to these drugs using data from the FDA Drug Adverse Event database. Of 34,187 adverse events reported for cats, 2,876 were related to bexagliflozin and 2,776 to velagliflozin. For bexagliflozin, weight fluctuation, glucosuria and diabetic ketoacidosis were among the more commonly reported associations, while for velagliflozin, ketonuria, hypochloraemia and acid-base disorders had stronger associations. Adverse events tended to occur more quickly and resolve more quickly for velagliflozin than bexagliflozin.
The authors noted that this study gives a comprehensive overview of the safety profile of these two drugs, which could helps vets make individualised treatment decisions in the management of DM in cats.
Ultimately, for those cases where management of DM is unsuccessful, or where practical and resource considerations do not allow for optimal treatment, euthanasia may be considered.
Roberts et al7 performed a retrospective study to assess the euthanasia rates of dogs with DM in Australian primary care practice and to evaluate associated risk factors. A total of 2,078 dogs from the Australian VetCompass database were included in the study. The cumulative percentage of dogs that were euthanised for reasons related to DM at diagnosis, within six months and within 12 months were 13 per cent, 46 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively.
Entire dogs, dogs older than 10, female dogs and dogs of breeds at a higher risk of developing DM were more likely to be euthanised within 12 months of diagnosis7.
Quality of life was reported as the most frequent reason for euthanasia.
The authors noted that euthanasia rates for dogs with DM within the first year of diagnosis were higher than previously reported.
Alex Gough qualified from the University of Cambridge in 1996, and worked in mixed and small animal practice until 2002, when he co-founded a referral centre. He gained an RCVS Certificate in Small Animal Medicine in 2001, an RCVS Certificate in Veterinary Cardiology in 2005, a Postgraduate Certificate in Neuroimaging for Research from The University of Edinburgh in 2009 and a PhD in Applied Health Research from the University of Birmingham.