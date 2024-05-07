Because HbA1c represents a long-term marker for glycaemic control, it should only be measured every two to three months. Although it can be of great value as an additional marker, HbA1c should not be used as a sole indicator for glycaemic control and always be interpreted in light of history, clinical signs and other biochemical abnormalities. Little is known regarding the prognostic significance of HbA1c in diabetic dogs, but in one study, it was not correlated with overall survival (Kraemer et al, unpublished data).