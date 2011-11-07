A gallop sound is a third heart sound (S3 or S4) in addition to the normal lubb-dubb (S1 and S2). All four heart sounds can be heard on auscultation of the normal horse, but, normally, only the two main heart sounds are heard in dogs. Thus if S3 or S4 becomes loud enough to hear in a dog, it usually indicates “cardiac strain”. A gallop sound can be difficult to learn to recognise on auscultation. In essence, it creates a triple sound on each cardiac beat. It is usually only audible in dogs with DCM, whereas in MVD the superimposed sound of the murmur makes it very difficult to recognise a gallop sound. A gallop sound should not be confused with occasional premature beats, which creates a “tripping in the rhythm” rather than a triple-sounding heart beat.