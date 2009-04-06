Four days later, the puppy developed bilateral blepharitis. Cultures from ocular swabs taken at this time were negative. A further week later, swelling in the region of the parotid lymph nodes and pustules, vesicles and crusts on the muzzle developed (Figure 2). Enlargement of the submandibular lymph nodes developed three days later and progressed over the next three days. Biopsies of the affected skin and lymph nodes at that time showed pyogranulomatous folliculitis/furunculosis and lymphadenitis respectively, and cultures were again negative. Based on this, a presumptive diagnosis of juvenile cellulitis was made.