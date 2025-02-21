Figure 1. Images A and B are transverse CT images showing how the location of a mineralisation within the insertion of the supraspinatus can vary between patients. Image C shows the location of the biceps tendon (yellow circle) and its close proximity to the mineralised supraspinatus. Images D and E are mediolateral radiograph and CT views. From these single images, it is not possible to determine if the mineralised supraspinatus has the potential to impinge the biceps; cross-sectional imaging (as in A, B and C) would be required. Image F is an arthroscopic view of the mineralised supraspinatus bulging into the joint capsule of the biceps sheath.